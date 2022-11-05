 Skip to content

KaRu update for 5 November 2022

v1.0.7 released

v1.0.7 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9878056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes to some achievements that weren't showing up, like the True ending one.

If you already completed the requirements for the achievement, all you need to do is open the game and you'll receive it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1834001
  • Loading history…
