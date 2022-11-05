Fairyside art book is here!

Hi everyone! I just want to thank all of you for playing the game. It truly means a lot to me and for this project that I've poured a lot of love into. When I was planning Fairyside, I was originally going to try and get a little money back from putting the game on Steam by making an art asset DLC for $2.99 like I did with Gun Witch.

However, I realized that I don't want this art book project to be gated by a paywall because I really do love this game and all the characters in it, and I want everyone to be able to see that! So instead of requiring payment, I'm going to release it on [my website](kiyummi.com) for free.

The art book isn't very big yet, but I hope to update it as I get more fan art!

You can find the art book at [kiyummi.com](kiyummi.com)!