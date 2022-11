All NPC's now have an opinion of you starting at 0 and ranging from -3 to +3. When it hits +2 they become your follower (if you don't have an existing follower) and remain so unless they hit -2.

The sentiment also influences the way they respond to your actions/words. These "influenced try strings" are sent to the AI each turn and visible in the text log, but not stored verbatim in the story (to prevent the AI picking up on something repetitive and imitating it).