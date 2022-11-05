 Skip to content

Boat Builder: Andy's Story update for 5 November 2022

Unlbocked boats 10, 17. Changed prices for materials. UI display boats prices

Share · View all patches · Build 9877975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlbocked boats 10, 17. No need to go through the story to build them.

More true and diferences prices to materials. Prices of materials and boats calculated.

UI display boats prices

