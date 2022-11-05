Changes the behavior of the Player's positioning in the shelter. Now it does not depend on the speed and direction of the character's movement before it. Relevant for those who use Extended Abilities in the game.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this update.
LEMURIA update for 5 November 2022
Update 1.2.8
