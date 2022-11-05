-Added steam achievements in relates to in game bookshelf unlocks
-Fixed a interaction bug with book keeper
-Fixed a bug where returning back to island while defeated causes ui display and map generation bug(?)
-Added a toggle for 60 fps lock
-Gain no exp while in storage (to prevent losing loot from second tribulation teleportation)
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 5 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 06
