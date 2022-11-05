DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 5th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9877835 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Here's another little bugfix and improvement patch for ya.

Changes:

Added resolution options (720p is still recommended, as resolution affects pixel filter effects.)

Added option for Inverted Camera Y controls

Fixed problem causing NPCs and Portals to not be interactable if they were in front of a wall

Fixed problem causing enemies to stop spawning on the first level after a while

Fixed lag spike when picking up Secondary Tools

Fixed problem causing the game to freeze during 2D scene transitions

Auremn now makes "Z's" when he sleeps

Removed "Bouncy" physics aspect of water, as it caused hiccups in player movement

Fixed Generation Error causing portals to generate under ice

Transcoded Cutscene Files (This should help for players who had black screens on certain scenes)

Thank you all for playing DREAMWILD, it really means a lot to me! I hope this helps to make the game a more fun and smooth experience!

-Finn T.