DREAMWILD update for 5 November 2022

DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 5th, 2022

Build 9877835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another little bugfix and improvement patch for ya.

Changes:

  • Added resolution options (720p is still recommended, as resolution affects pixel filter effects.)
  • Added option for Inverted Camera Y controls
  • Fixed problem causing NPCs and Portals to not be interactable if they were in front of a wall
  • Fixed problem causing enemies to stop spawning on the first level after a while
  • Fixed lag spike when picking up Secondary Tools
  • Fixed problem causing the game to freeze during 2D scene transitions
  • Auremn now makes "Z's" when he sleeps
  • Removed "Bouncy" physics aspect of water, as it caused hiccups in player movement
  • Fixed Generation Error causing portals to generate under ice
  • Transcoded Cutscene Files (This should help for players who had black screens on certain scenes)

Thank you all for playing DREAMWILD, it really means a lot to me! I hope this helps to make the game a more fun and smooth experience!

-Finn T.

