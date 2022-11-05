DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 5th, 2022

Here's another little bugfix and improvement patch for ya.
Changes:
- Added resolution options (720p is still recommended, as resolution affects pixel filter effects.)
- Added option for Inverted Camera Y controls
- Fixed problem causing NPCs and Portals to not be interactable if they were in front of a wall
- Fixed problem causing enemies to stop spawning on the first level after a while
- Fixed lag spike when picking up Secondary Tools
- Fixed problem causing the game to freeze during 2D scene transitions
- Auremn now makes "Z's" when he sleeps
- Removed "Bouncy" physics aspect of water, as it caused hiccups in player movement
- Fixed Generation Error causing portals to generate under ice
- Transcoded Cutscene Files (This should help for players who had black screens on certain scenes)
Thank you all for playing DREAMWILD, it really means a lot to me! I hope this helps to make the game a more fun and smooth experience!
-Finn T.
