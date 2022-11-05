V.0.2.05 - Hotfix + Optimization!

---New---

-Added fiber to drop from trees.

-Added new faction teleport scrolls bought from port vendor.

-Added in new input key for a light orb. When pressing L a light orb will be summoned to provide light to the player. It isn't as good as a torch, but this way you will always have light and a cool little shoulder buddy! If its not working go into inputs menu and add L to Light orb.

-Added Lod Dithering, foliage will now fade in/out instead of popping in/out.

-Added a 1 second delay between each piece when converting a building from private to guild to prevent server crashes.

-Added a 1 second delay to soul alter placements for converting to protected and non-protected pieces. This will also potentially prevent crashing.

---Changes---

-Fixed dryad port vendor being savage faction not dryad ( hopefully good now ).

-Fixed ash recipe requirement.

-Fixed Banana & Corn dropping or not dropping loot.

-Fixed summoned veggies hurting players.

-Fixed summon Dragon Level issue.

-Fixed T2 weaponbench having T3 recipes.

-Fixed foliage going poof on low/medium settings.

-Fixed new portals not deleting after being spawned.

-Fixed ini setting that would cause player crash on server when some settings were on low.

-Fixed level requirement for spells , skills & summons on official servers.

-Fixed fiber rarity items causing quest not to complete.

-Fixed ancient potion recipe crafting wrong item.

-Fixed Fire & Poison dungeon progression issues.

-Fixed wine recipe giving wrong item.

-Optimization round #7652443 lol.

-Reduced requirement for fiber oil.