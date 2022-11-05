V.0.2.05 - Hotfix + Optimization!

---New---
-Added fiber to drop from trees.
-Added new faction teleport scrolls bought from port vendor.
-Added in new input key for a light orb. When pressing L a light orb will be summoned to provide light to the player. It isn't as good as a torch, but this way you will always have light and a cool little shoulder buddy! If its not working go into inputs menu and add L to Light orb.
-Added Lod Dithering, foliage will now fade in/out instead of popping in/out.
-Added a 1 second delay between each piece when converting a building from private to guild to prevent server crashes.
-Added a 1 second delay to soul alter placements for converting to protected and non-protected pieces. This will also potentially prevent crashing.
---Changes---
-Fixed dryad port vendor being savage faction not dryad ( hopefully good now ).
-Fixed ash recipe requirement.
-Fixed Banana & Corn dropping or not dropping loot.
-Fixed summoned veggies hurting players.
-Fixed summon Dragon Level issue.
-Fixed T2 weaponbench having T3 recipes.
-Fixed foliage going poof on low/medium settings.
-Fixed new portals not deleting after being spawned.
-Fixed ini setting that would cause player crash on server when some settings were on low.
-Fixed level requirement for spells , skills & summons on official servers.
-Fixed fiber rarity items causing quest not to complete.
-Fixed ancient potion recipe crafting wrong item.
-Fixed Fire & Poison dungeon progression issues.
-Fixed wine recipe giving wrong item.
-Optimization round #7652443 lol.
-Reduced requirement for fiber oil.
