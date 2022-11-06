 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 6 November 2022

Lucy fixes + in game TOS and Privacy Policy

Share · View all patches · Build 9877710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing huge today, but there's a fix for some bugs Lucy had with spawning, which should be fixed now. There's also an in game TOS and Privacy Policy to agree to, that you will only need to agree to when either of those are updated

Changed files in this update

Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
