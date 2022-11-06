Nothing huge today, but there's a fix for some bugs Lucy had with spawning, which should be fixed now. There's also an in game TOS and Privacy Policy to agree to, that you will only need to agree to when either of those are updated
Gorilla Tag update for 6 November 2022
Lucy fixes + in game TOS and Privacy Policy
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
