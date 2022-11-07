Patch notes for version 0.5.3

Changelog

◆ Hotfix for the issue that ends up with millions of childbirth.

◆ Better childbirth flow.

--- 0.5.2 ---

◆ New doodad for Nursemaids: Nursery Bed.

◆ Pregnant characters now visit Nursery Beds to deliver their children.

◆ Caretakers now progress Nursery construction to 100, receiving the "Toy Idea" condition as a reward upon reaching max. They can craft toys for infants consuming this trait.

◆ 5 new toys for infants; infants play with these toys as consumable and stack traits. These traits apply random personalities based on their colors when the infant transitions into childhood.

◆ Watercarriers now craft water through their Crafts panel instead of gathering them as worktime activities.

◆ Poached Spider Egg recipe is now a consumable.

◆ New victory conditions were implemented. Several issues were fixed along the way to make sure a smoother victory. (Congratulations to all players who get a victory on the first day, well, now you will see the Victory popup!)

◆ Arcadia's victory condition is fixed.

◆ Tutorial's victory condition is replaced with a new one to prevent bugs.

◆ Dirt roads are now craftable if there's an Industry Mound in the settlement.

◆ Removed unused passions from the "Passion" trait category.

◆ All food-related Needs are green now.

◆ New trait trigger: OwnerSpawnsCharacter.

◆ Fixed an issue when the game displays map object variants upon loading.

◆ Fixed an issue when a map object is a candidate for craft action.

◆ Fixed an issue when a character dies while choosing a construction craft.

◆ Fixed an issue where characters got stuck on Lindaris hills.

◆ Fixed an issue when a character dies while displaying information on a tooltip.

◆ Fixed Brick Sleeping Quarters showing Timber.

◆ Fixed assigning party leader if the previous leader is deleted on map maker.

◆ Fixed an issue when the camera moves to a character.