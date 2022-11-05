The Ripening Arrives!

It's finally here! Explore a full new level, an entirely new way of playing the game, and QoL changes that frankly should've been in the game in the first place. This is Cantaloper: The Ripening!
Here's a full changelog:
- Added a third level, The City, accessible from continuing after a previously-completed save file.
Input physics are now much less glitchy. This removes "super jumps," but read on, dear speedrunners. They're not gone just yet.
Replaced the description of "True Love" with "Get Married?"
Added a new ending to the game that takes place after level 3.
Added a New Game +, available once you've beaten all 3 levels. NewGame+ allows you to select any level to start in and gives you two modifiers. The first is "Splat Mode" and the second is "Glitchier Physics."
Added Splat Mode. In splat mode, hitting a wall with your head at sufficient velocity will make Cantaloper splat into a million pieces and start the level over.
Added Glitchier Physics, which allows you to play the game with the original "super jumps" still possible. But only once you've beaten it! ;)
- Cannons are now much less sensitive, and losing your limbs after firing out of them is easier.
Added a small "Community" button on the title screen.
Added new, unlockable noises hidden throughout all 3 levels. Look for cracks in the walls!
Input is now customizable to any key on the keyboard.
Fixed a volume issue upon launching the game
Fixed moving platforms sometimes disappearing (I think)
Decreased controller rumble when falling.
- New achievements
- Boioioing - Escape the City
- Can't You Read? - Get through the first tunnel in the lab without losing your limbs.
- Hee hoo - Unlock all the silly little noises.
- Limbs - lose 200 limbs
- LIMBS TIME - Lose 1,000 limbs.
- OH YEAH BABY IT'S LIMBS TIME - Lose 10,000 limbs.
- OH YEAH BABY IT'S LIMBS TIME GIMME THOSE LIMBS MHM YEAH LIMBS YEP LIBMS TIME MHM YEAH - lose 25,000 limbs. (fun side note, did you know Steam doesn't seem to put a limit on the length of achievement names?)
- Splat! - Beat all 3 levels on splat mode.
- Strong Hind Legs - Jump 8,000 times.
- New Content - Make a NewGame+
