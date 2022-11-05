The Ripening Arrives!

It's finally here! Explore a full new level, an entirely new way of playing the game, and QoL changes that frankly should've been in the game in the first place. This is Cantaloper: The Ripening!

Here's a full changelog:

Replaced the description of "True Love" with "Get Married?"

Input physics are now much less glitchy. This removes "super jumps," but read on, dear speedrunners. They're not gone just yet.

Added a new ending to the game that takes place after level 3.

Added a New Game +, available once you've beaten all 3 levels. NewGame+ allows you to select any level to start in and gives you two modifiers. The first is "Splat Mode" and the second is "Glitchier Physics."

Added Splat Mode. In splat mode, hitting a wall with your head at sufficient velocity will make Cantaloper splat into a million pieces and start the level over.