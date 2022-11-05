 Skip to content

Cantaloper update for 5 November 2022

The Ripening Arrives!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's finally here! Explore a full new level, an entirely new way of playing the game, and QoL changes that frankly should've been in the game in the first place. This is Cantaloper: The Ripening!
Here's a full changelog:

  • Added a third level, The City, accessible from continuing after a previously-completed save file.

  • Input physics are now much less glitchy. This removes "super jumps," but read on, dear speedrunners. They're not gone just yet.

  • Replaced the description of "True Love" with "Get Married?"

  • Added a new ending to the game that takes place after level 3.

  • Added a New Game +, available once you've beaten all 3 levels. NewGame+ allows you to select any level to start in and gives you two modifiers. The first is "Splat Mode" and the second is "Glitchier Physics."

  • Added Splat Mode. In splat mode, hitting a wall with your head at sufficient velocity will make Cantaloper splat into a million pieces and start the level over.

  • Added Glitchier Physics, which allows you to play the game with the original "super jumps" still possible. But only once you've beaten it! ;)

  • Cannons are now much less sensitive, and losing your limbs after firing out of them is easier.

  • Added a small "Community" button on the title screen.

  • Added new, unlockable noises hidden throughout all 3 levels. Look for cracks in the walls!

  • Input is now customizable to any key on the keyboard.

  • Fixed a volume issue upon launching the game

  • Fixed moving platforms sometimes disappearing (I think)

  • Decreased controller rumble when falling.

  • New achievements
  • Boioioing - Escape the City
  • Can't You Read? - Get through the first tunnel in the lab without losing your limbs.
  • Hee hoo - Unlock all the silly little noises.
  • Limbs - lose 200 limbs
  • LIMBS TIME - Lose 1,000 limbs.
  • OH YEAH BABY IT'S LIMBS TIME - Lose 10,000 limbs.
  • OH YEAH BABY IT'S LIMBS TIME GIMME THOSE LIMBS MHM YEAH LIMBS YEP LIBMS TIME MHM YEAH - lose 25,000 limbs. (fun side note, did you know Steam doesn't seem to put a limit on the length of achievement names?)
  • Splat! - Beat all 3 levels on splat mode.
  • Strong Hind Legs - Jump 8,000 times.
  • New Content - Make a NewGame+

