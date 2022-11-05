Share · View all patches · Build 9877588 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Tactical Force Update 2.2

Changelog:

Fixed ambient sound interior

Fixed sound rain

Fixed error about lights compilation

Fixed audio volume controls in settings

Weapons sounds improved

Multiplayer is now working perfect

Single Player mode fixed

Monsters position improved

Fixed lights in map "TrainStation"

Add System Dynamic "Captured Points" - Now the "devices" is change your position ever round

Note: Button "Create Lobby" is locked. We are create a new system lobby soon.

Future Updates:

Analyzing creature speed and life

Analyzing player speed

Add a new map

Add a new variable monsters

Testing in progress a system voice chat

Testing in progress a system "nightvision"

Testing in progress a new "Create Lobby"

Improved new skins weapons

Searching news bugs

Thanks!