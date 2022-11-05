Tactical Force Update 2.2
Changelog:
Fixed ambient sound interior
Fixed sound rain
Fixed error about lights compilation
Fixed audio volume controls in settings
Weapons sounds improved
Multiplayer is now working perfect
Single Player mode fixed
Monsters position improved
Fixed lights in map "TrainStation"
Add System Dynamic "Captured Points" - Now the "devices" is change your position ever round
Note: Button "Create Lobby" is locked. We are create a new system lobby soon.
Future Updates:
Analyzing creature speed and life
Analyzing player speed
Add a new map
Add a new variable monsters
Testing in progress a system voice chat
Testing in progress a system "nightvision"
Testing in progress a new "Create Lobby"
Improved new skins weapons
Searching news bugs
Thanks!
Changed files in this update