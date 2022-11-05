📜Patch 1.2: Pyromancers, Necromancers and Teleport!

General Changes:
- New Unit: Pyromancer - Tier 4: Medium range, 35 health, 16 damage, fast attack speed. After every 6 attacks creates a fireball that pass through units, dealing 50% of the Pyromancer's attack damage to all enemies it hits. Costs 150 Blood Shards to unlock.
- New Unit: Necromancer - Tier 5: Short range, 60 health, 30 damage, medium attack speed. After every 6 attacks summons an Undead Dwarf with 40 health and 12 damage. Costs 250 Blood Shards to unlock.
-
New Spell: Teleport - Teleport up to 5/6/7/12 units. Can't be used first 8/4/0/0 seconds of combat. 10 seconds cooldown. Costs 300 Blood Shards to unlock.
-
New feature: Reroll upgrade. Each rank allows you to reroll upgrades 1 time per game. Max 3 ranks. Costs 100/200/300 Blood Shards to unlock.
-
New feature: In settings you can now enable “Auto change speed”. This feature will speed up the game if all your spells are on cooldown, and return to 1x speed if you can cast a spell.
-
Defeat at level 35 or under now awards more Blood Shards*.
Balance:
-
Sinon starting gold bonus from 70 to 80.
-
Cyclops damage from 55 to 45.
-
Cyclops health from 120 to 80.
-
Bonus gold offered from upgrades at level 1-10 from 1-20 to 0-20.
-
Bonus gold offered from upgrades at level 11-20 from 6-25 to 0-25.
-
Bonus gold offered from upgrades at level 21+ from 11-30 to 0-30.
Developer note: This makes it so if a Tier 5 unit is better than the rest, it may not always be the best choice if you now gain a lot more gold picking another unit. The increased RNG is at least somewhat offset by the new reroll feature.
-
Gold upgrade from 60 to 50 gold at level 1-10.
-
Gold upgrade from 75 to 65 at level 11-20.
Misc:
-
Changed cyclop attack speed text to medium speed, so its accurate with the units actual attack speed. Since release it has been average 1.5 attack (at spawn ranged units roll a random range around their attack speed, cyclops rolls between 1.4 and 1.6, so they don’t all shoot at once). So now it accurately says medium attack speed, instead of very fast.
-
Fixed a bug with 1000 Blood Shards achievement that caused it to sometimes not work.
*Examples of Blood Shards new and old rewards comparison:
Level 7 old: 7 Blood Shards
Level 7 new: 14 Blood Shards
Level 17 old: 24 Blood Shards
Level 17 new: 41 Blood Shards
Level 27 old: 51 Blood Shards
Level 27 new: 71 Blood Shards
Level 34 old: 76 Blood Shards
Level 34 new: 96 Blood Shards
Changed files in this update