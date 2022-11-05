The Gunslinger is finally here! The delayed major update is available for downlo

The update was delayed for a month and a half for reasons beyond my control, the death of a friend, moving to another country, but the update came out and that's what awaits you:

The new character "Gunslinger " is a master of handling a pistol, or even two, different types of cartridges, bombs and grenades.

Save function.

The game has had a problem with memory leaks and crashes of the game with loss of progress for a long time. As a temporary solution, I added saves to the game. The game is saved every time you move from room to room and between floors.

Changing the structure of the tower.

The number of floors before meeting the boss has been reduced from three to two, now you need to go through two floors with enemies before meeting the boss, the number of ability points received has also been changed.

Other innovations:

Enemy changes.

Enemy attacks in the second location have been changed.

Properties of artifacts.

"Mind" and "Sodom" have been changed, in addition to the old effects of slowing down and stunning, respectively, they have received new properties.

Information about future updates:

In the next update, I will change the existing enemies, traps and bosses in more detail. Then I will deal with a new location, a new character and additional properties of artefacts.

Thank you for waiting, I hope I lived up to it.

I will be very glad to receive any of your impressions from the update, if you encounter any bugs or translation errors, write about them in the corresponding discussion topics, I read all of this and actively respond.