Beta Patch v0.92

Hey everybody!

We're back with another update. We hope you all had a lot of fun trick-or-treating, and if you didn't, then we hope you either pulled a lot of tricks, or had a lot of treats.

Anyways, today's patch is smaller than the last one. Mainly just improvements to the overall experience and fixes. We've also took down some of the decorations in game. (we know, it was very short lived)

Here's the patch notes:

Version v0.92-beta

Removed some Halloween decorations around the map & lobby

Fixed buggy UI with transitions

Added loading icon to shop transition screen

Pumpkins are now rotting

Halloween costumes are now temporally free!

Fixed minor visual issues

Fixed incorrect text and icons in Settings

We wanted to say that we really appreciate all the recent support and feedback for the beta. Your help has been critical for improving the game for a better experience. We really hope you all are enjoying the beta, and we recommend getting a few more matches in before the beta ends next week.

Until next time!