v1.1.0 released!

Hi everyone,

here is a major update, the changes:

add medusa and mage queen vocation as variation of existing vocation,

replaced and added a lot of BGM which are more fitting to SRPG (4.5 hours of music),

all tutorial screenshots updated,

add three tomes and change some magic animation to magical effect DLC vol 2,

change WLV from 3 to 2 of the tome sacred javelin,

objective frame face color added,

selection choice are now highlighted,

updated SRPG Studio to latest version v1.269.

Notes: This version has been playtested in walk and challenge difficulties.

Since the BGM are changed, old BGM won't play (old saves during map may have no music,

just restart the map in this case). Since I have other games project in mind,

I don't plan on updating this game regularly from now on.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.