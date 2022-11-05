Update has been released!

Hi,

This update aims to make the game more understandable for beginners and includes minor changes. I added an intro and narrations for combat tooltips. Messages got a button to jump to the relevant screen, and the loading screen shows the basic info about species. Beginners' tooltips are less annoying and pop up once per turn.

Added:

Intro

The narration was added to the combat tooltips.

A new button was added to the messages to jump to the relevant screen.

Some extra potions were added to the inventory for new games.

A new effect indicates the leveling up in combat.

Pop-up info shows the XP requirement for the next leveling-up.

The time to grow up is indicated on the juvenile creature's button.

A new effect was added for new turns on the main screen.

Changed:

Apprentices inherit 1-3 positive skills from their master when they complete their apprenticeship.

Another way was added to scroll up and down while relocating a creature. Drag the monster button and move the pointer to the bottom/top of the list to scroll down/up.

Level 3 "Athletics" gives +10 endurance

Level 3 "Critical chance" gives +4 agility

Level 5 "Critical chance" gives +8 agility

Full species info at the "Purchase" window

Beginners' tooltips are less repetitive. Most of them pop up only once per turn, making them less annoying.

The loading screen shows the basic information of species like habitat, strengths, and weaknesses.

Bug fixed:

XP bonus from the skill "Development bonus" was not added during auto-combat.