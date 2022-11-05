 Skip to content

The Monster Breeder update for 5 November 2022

Update has been released!

Build 9877334 · Last edited by Wendy

This update aims to make the game more understandable for beginners and includes minor changes. I added an intro and narrations for combat tooltips. Messages got a button to jump to the relevant screen, and the loading screen shows the basic info about species. Beginners' tooltips are less annoying and pop up once per turn.

Added:

  • Intro
  • The narration was added to the combat tooltips.
  • A new button was added to the messages to jump to the relevant screen.
  • Some extra potions were added to the inventory for new games.
  • A new effect indicates the leveling up in combat.
  • Pop-up info shows the XP requirement for the next leveling-up.
  • The time to grow up is indicated on the juvenile creature's button.
  • A new effect was added for new turns on the main screen.

Changed:

  • Apprentices inherit 1-3 positive skills from their master when they complete their apprenticeship.
  • Another way was added to scroll up and down while relocating a creature. Drag the monster button and move the pointer to the bottom/top of the list to scroll down/up.
  • Level 3 "Athletics" gives +10 endurance
  • Level 3 "Critical chance" gives +4 agility
  • Level 5 "Critical chance" gives +8 agility
  • Full species info at the "Purchase" window
  • Beginners' tooltips are less repetitive. Most of them pop up only once per turn, making them less annoying.
  • The loading screen shows the basic information of species like habitat, strengths, and weaknesses.

Bug fixed:

XP bonus from the skill "Development bonus" was not added during auto-combat.

