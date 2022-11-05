Update has been released!

Hi,
This update aims to make the game more understandable for beginners and includes minor changes. I added an intro and narrations for combat tooltips. Messages got a button to jump to the relevant screen, and the loading screen shows the basic info about species. Beginners' tooltips are less annoying and pop up once per turn.
Added:
- Intro
- The narration was added to the combat tooltips.
- A new button was added to the messages to jump to the relevant screen.
- Some extra potions were added to the inventory for new games.
- A new effect indicates the leveling up in combat.
- Pop-up info shows the XP requirement for the next leveling-up.
- The time to grow up is indicated on the juvenile creature's button.
- A new effect was added for new turns on the main screen.
Changed:
- Apprentices inherit 1-3 positive skills from their master when they complete their apprenticeship.
- Another way was added to scroll up and down while relocating a creature. Drag the monster button and move the pointer to the bottom/top of the list to scroll down/up.
- Level 3 "Athletics" gives +10 endurance
- Level 3 "Critical chance" gives +4 agility
- Level 5 "Critical chance" gives +8 agility
- Full species info at the "Purchase" window
- Beginners' tooltips are less repetitive. Most of them pop up only once per turn, making them less annoying.
- The loading screen shows the basic information of species like habitat, strengths, and weaknesses.
Bug fixed:
XP bonus from the skill "Development bonus" was not added during auto-combat.
Changed files in this update