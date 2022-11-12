The Depths 2.0 is finally hear after two years its great t be back. This update has changed the hole game on a fundamental level improving the game as you will see when you play.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Save system/ so that you don't restart from the beginning anymore
- Movement Speed/ You no long move like a tertial
- Puzzles/ More complex puzzles
- Non bugged main menu and settings / actually applies your changes and doesn't crash your game
- Story/ There is an actual story that you can pick apart and figure out
6 Mechanics/ Improved mechanics and added new ones
- Horror/ Vastly improved horror with sudden sounds and strange things on the wall with constant feeling as if someone is watching you
- The Depths Beast/ No more robot boy
- Graphics/ improved graphics that are both realistic and stylized
- Hiding/ Hiding actually works now and will be more important to the game. . . if you bad at sneaking
