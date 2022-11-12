 Skip to content

The Depths update for 12 November 2022

The Depths 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9877332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Depths 2.0 is finally hear after two years its great t be back. This update has changed the hole game on a fundamental level improving the game as you will see when you play.

IMPROVEMENTS

  1. Save system/ so that you don't restart from the beginning anymore
  2. Movement Speed/ You no long move like a tertial
  3. Puzzles/ More complex puzzles
  4. Non bugged main menu and settings / actually applies your changes and doesn't crash your game
  5. Story/ There is an actual story that you can pick apart and figure out
    6 Mechanics/ Improved mechanics and added new ones
  6. Horror/ Vastly improved horror with sudden sounds and strange things on the wall with constant feeling as if someone is watching you
  7. The Depths Beast/ No more robot boy
  8. Graphics/ improved graphics that are both realistic and stylized
  9. Hiding/ Hiding actually works now and will be more important to the game. . . if you bad at sneaking

