7 bonus levels added to the game

In addition to the 100 original game levels and any you have created yourself, there are now 7 bonus levels, created by other players, myself and my youngest daughter (which is actually pretty tough and prettier than my own levels!),

This is an important milestone for the game not so much for the 7 levels I've added now, but for the framework to easily add more levels in the future. If you have created levels you would like to be considered for future updates please email them to me at captaind@captaindthecomputergame.com

You can find your own created levels in C:\ProgramData\Adventure Game Studio\Snow Problem - they will always be numbered 1-100. Don't rename them inside that folder or the game won't recognise it but I will rename them if I include them in the bonus levels of a future update, so if you would like a specific name please let me know in the email. Anything rude will automatically be discounted so please don't bother trying!

Enjoy the new levels. :-)