 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Out of Ore update for 5 November 2022

Roadmap & Trello & BETA testing!

Share · View all patches · Build 9877257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Thank you all for playing my game and being patient while im fixing and improving it!

While im working on fixing bugs and improving the game its hard to get the info out on what im working on so to keep you all updated on what im doing and planning there is now a Trello board!

Trello board

And if you want to test the new updates before they release feel free to enter beta testing here on steam, there i will upload the latest version of the game as im testing it before release to everyone
but be aware, it might brake saves etc.

How to enter Beta testing:

Step 1: right click on OUT OF ORE in your steam library
Step 2: go to properties
Step 3: go to beta
Step 4: fill in the code "NMCDEV123456789"
Step 5: click on the beta
Step 6: Your In!

Best Regards Christian

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 9877257
Depot 2009351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link