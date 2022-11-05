Roadmap & Trello & BETA testing!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Thank you all for playing my game and being patient while im fixing and improving it!

While im working on fixing bugs and improving the game its hard to get the info out on what im working on so to keep you all updated on what im doing and planning there is now a Trello board!

Trello board

And if you want to test the new updates before they release feel free to enter beta testing here on steam, there i will upload the latest version of the game as im testing it before release to everyone

but be aware, it might brake saves etc.

How to enter Beta testing:

Step 1: right click on OUT OF ORE in your steam library

Step 2: go to properties

Step 3: go to beta

Step 4: fill in the code "NMCDEV123456789"

Step 5: click on the beta

Step 6: Your In!

Best Regards Christian