I'm still working on localizing the game this week and also on adding new achievements.

Today I added the Japanese language! Soon I will add Russian and German language.

Three new achievements have also been added:

Strong - Reach Level 5.

Powerful - Reach Level 10.

Robust - Reach Level 15.

Until next time!