Spellbook Demonslayers update for 5 November 2022

NEW ILLEGAL SPELLS and QoL Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9877212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Illegal Spells:

  • Phantom Reap
    Throw 4 scythes in a cross shape that return to their starting location, piercing all demons. When this hits a demon, regenerate 0.13 HP over 1.3 seconds.

  • Venom Cleave
    Fire a burst of noxious fumes at nearby enemies, followed by a toxic slash that deals 4x base damage. Enemies killed by the slash leave toxic Burning Ground on death that permanently inflicts them with -1.3 HP per second.

  • Smoke Barrage
    Chokes enemies with damaging smoke. Extra projectiles also add repeat casts. Increases Dodge chance & move speed by +13% for 3 seconds when cast.

Improvements

  • Enemy amount & speed has been increased in the early game. This is only indended to make the early game more exiting, NOT to turn it into a super hard game, so please let me know if it feels too difficult.

  • A new end of run stats screen has been added. This screen can be expanded on in the future to be more detailed.

  • You can now view damage dealt by spells in the pause menu.

  • You can now view Banished upgrades in the pause menu.

  • Eyepopper now shoots faster and has longer range.

  • Hailstorm, Freezing Rain, and Toxic Blizzard now have much larger projectiles.

  • Trail Blazer's burning ground now lasts twice as long in order to offset a previous change which made burning ground have higher damage but less duration.

  • Unlocks that require an achievement now show their unlock requirement in their info box, instead of needing to navigate to the Achievements interface.

  • Mouse cursor will now be hidden while using a controller.

  • Your chosen passive will now be displayed in the pause screen.

  • The following stats have been added to the stat display:

Max Level
Dodge Chance
Damage Reduction
Flowers Gained
Triple Damage Chance

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where duplicate entries would sometimes appear in the Auras & Effects screen.

  • Fixed a memory leak related to information about level-up choices from previous runs.

  • Fixed a bug where Berry's passive effect was not removed after finishing a run.

  • Fixed a bug where the Bloodspark shrine would sometimes fire 1 projectile instead of 6.

  • Fixed an issue with the positioning of Cataclysm Sigil that would cause it to miss against some enemies.

  • Fixed an issue where Energy Cleave and Nova Cleave were dealing 400% damage instead of 500%.

  • Increased the maximum number of elites that can be active at once from 9 to 12.

