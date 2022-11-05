NEW ILLEGAL SPELLS and QoL Improvements!

New Illegal Spells:
Phantom Reap
Throw 4 scythes in a cross shape that return to their starting location, piercing all demons. When this hits a demon, regenerate 0.13 HP over 1.3 seconds.
Venom Cleave
Fire a burst of noxious fumes at nearby enemies, followed by a toxic slash that deals 4x base damage. Enemies killed by the slash leave toxic Burning Ground on death that permanently inflicts them with -1.3 HP per second.
Smoke Barrage
Chokes enemies with damaging smoke. Extra projectiles also add repeat casts. Increases Dodge chance & move speed by +13% for 3 seconds when cast.
Improvements
Enemy amount & speed has been increased in the early game. This is only indended to make the early game more exiting, NOT to turn it into a super hard game, so please let me know if it feels too difficult.
A new end of run stats screen has been added. This screen can be expanded on in the future to be more detailed.
You can now view damage dealt by spells in the pause menu.
You can now view Banished upgrades in the pause menu.
Eyepopper now shoots faster and has longer range.
Hailstorm, Freezing Rain, and Toxic Blizzard now have much larger projectiles.
Trail Blazer's burning ground now lasts twice as long in order to offset a previous change which made burning ground have higher damage but less duration.
Unlocks that require an achievement now show their unlock requirement in their info box, instead of needing to navigate to the Achievements interface.
Mouse cursor will now be hidden while using a controller.
Your chosen passive will now be displayed in the pause screen.
The following stats have been added to the stat display:
Max Level
Dodge Chance
Damage Reduction
Flowers Gained
Triple Damage Chance
Fixes
Fixed a bug where duplicate entries would sometimes appear in the Auras & Effects screen.
Fixed a memory leak related to information about level-up choices from previous runs.
Fixed a bug where Berry's passive effect was not removed after finishing a run.
Fixed a bug where the Bloodspark shrine would sometimes fire 1 projectile instead of 6.
Fixed an issue with the positioning of Cataclysm Sigil that would cause it to miss against some enemies.
Fixed an issue where Energy Cleave and Nova Cleave were dealing 400% damage instead of 500%.
Increased the maximum number of elites that can be active at once from 9 to 12.
