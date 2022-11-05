NEW ILLEGAL SPELLS and QoL Improvements!

Smoke Barrage Chokes enemies with damaging smoke. Extra projectiles also add repeat casts. Increases Dodge chance & move speed by +13% for 3 seconds when cast.

Venom Cleave Fire a burst of noxious fumes at nearby enemies, followed by a toxic slash that deals 4x base damage. Enemies killed by the slash leave toxic Burning Ground on death that permanently inflicts them with -1.3 HP per second.

Phantom Reap Throw 4 scythes in a cross shape that return to their starting location, piercing all demons. When this hits a demon, regenerate 0.13 HP over 1.3 seconds.

Enemy amount & speed has been increased in the early game. This is only indended to make the early game more exiting, NOT to turn it into a super hard game, so please let me know if it feels too difficult.

A new end of run stats screen has been added. This screen can be expanded on in the future to be more detailed.

You can now view damage dealt by spells in the pause menu.

You can now view Banished upgrades in the pause menu.

Eyepopper now shoots faster and has longer range.

Hailstorm, Freezing Rain, and Toxic Blizzard now have much larger projectiles.

Trail Blazer's burning ground now lasts twice as long in order to offset a previous change which made burning ground have higher damage but less duration.

Unlocks that require an achievement now show their unlock requirement in their info box, instead of needing to navigate to the Achievements interface.

Mouse cursor will now be hidden while using a controller.

Your chosen passive will now be displayed in the pause screen.