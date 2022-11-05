Patch 1.2.0 - Hardship - Locations, difficulty and items

CONTENT / FEATURES:

Map expansion; the area around Lawrence Creek has opened up, with a new town, to a prison and an area below

Permadeath mode; see how long you can survive in the apocalypse, death means death

Difficulty settings; with this update comes these first settings the player can change before and while in game, it's up to you. More settings will be added via player feedback

What can be changed?

This list is not final and more options can be added as development goes on! For example, AI spawn multiplier, adjust how much AI spawn, as well I will be looking at breaking some parts up like adjusting speed for each variant of zombie for example

Difficulty Modes/Default Options

Permadeath

Peaceful

Standard

Hardened

Nightmare

General

Allow Difficulty Changes While In-Game?

XP Multiplier

Airdrops Enabled?

AI

Zombie Damage Multiplier

Zombie Speed Multiplier

Loot / Environment

Container Refill Enabled?

Loot Multiplier

Player

Hunger Depletion Multiplier

Thirst Depletion Multiplier

Invincibility

Vehicles

Fuel Depletion Multiplier

Damage Depletion Multiplier

New keycard system; Each bunker has a unique keycard and each can't be used at different locations. For example FOB Bravo Keycard can only be used at FOB Bravo. The All Access Keycard will still have access to all bunkers.

Adjustments to inventory slots to adjust for backpacks in backpacks. Backpack slots and various other items have been made larger in game, this is to counter backpack in backpack, but as well keep it so people can carry around large amounts of loot with the correct equipment.

Player can now carry 2 primary firearms (Carry an assault rifle and sniper rifle at the same time and easily switch between both)

Grenade tool system added (Frags and Molotov cocktails available)

New radio added that can be found around the world, see what lore it has to say

The large/boss zombies now have a visible health bar, this can be disabled in gameplay settings

Weapon malfunction/jamming, sometimes firearms won't fire their round due to the quality of the firearm (This only happens on 'Damaged' firearms and will use the round due to it being damaged)

Getting behind an enemy with a melee weapon and attacking them now has 2.5x damage

New helicopter random event, look for the smoke

New items:

FOB Bravo Keycard

Private Bunker Keycard

Creek Prison Keycard

Frag Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

50 Cal Rounds

Heavy Scope

PU Scope

Spiked Baseball Bat

Tactical Shovel

Barrett 50 Cal (Spawns on zombie boss)

Barrett 50 Cal Mag

MP5

MP5 Mag

MP5 Drum Mag

ACR

ACR Mag

SV98

SV98 Mag

AK12

P90

P90 Mag

Mosin Nagant

Mosin Clip

M249

M249 Drum

CR308

CR308 Mag

Deagle

Deagle Mag

FNFal

FNFal Mag

L85A3

Saiga

Saiga Mag

Scarf

Shemagh - New Type

Face Mask

Tactical Helmet - New Type

Eye Patch

Ear Defenders

Sling Backpack

Hunting Backpack - New Type

Hiking Backpack

Dry Bag

Large Coyote Backpack

Cap

Welders Mask

Glasses - New Type

Protective Eyewear

Construction Helmet

Football Helmet

Watch Tower

Damaged Items

In the first pass of this system, these items will look different to their standard counterparts, as well as having worse stats

This system will continue to be worked on and expanded from community feedback

Damaged Sling Backpack

Damaged Survival Backpack

Damaged Coyote Backpack

Damaged Hiking Backpack

Damaged Dry Bag

Damaged Large Coyote Backpack

Damaged M4

Damaged AKM

Damaged Vector

Damaged ACR

Damaged Benelli M4

Damaged M9

Damaged M249

Damaged R700

Damaged P90

Damaged SV98

Damaged Sledgehammer

Damaged Hunting Hatchet

Damaged Fireman's Axe

Damaged Riot Helmet

Damaged Tactical Helmet

CHANGES:

Underground areas will be much darker, go with caution

Improvements and changes to night vision shader

SMGs are no longer classed as sidearms

Dark machete, delay between swings shortened

Objects that produce explosions now have minimum and maximum damage outputs that will be displayed to the player

Adjustments to UI when hovering cursor over an item

Removed weapon ironsights, they took up a slot and did nothing

Adjustments to vehicle wheel radius and vehicle hitboxes

Change to how vehicles take damage when colliding with an object

Changes to first person mode, for future improvements

Changed airdrop zone location

Reduced radius on airdrop explosion sound

You can now store attachments in the gun locker

Adjustments to walls blocking shooting system

Adjustments to spawning methods

Improvements to ladder system (Will start to place ladders around the map)

Shooting range now has an area that spawns AI

Changes to how game handles exiting the game, will hopefully solve issue of relogging and it causing more AI to spawn

Wire Cutters now have a use

Adjustments to spawn chances of random events (Reduced)

Adjustments to XP, this will tie in when skill system is released

BUG FIXES:

Explosions now produce noise correctly

Fixes to explosions and how they work

Fixes to getting out of vehicles

Fix to random events spawning AI even if the event was not meant to spawn

Possible fix for weird issues with wheels on vehicles

Fix to XP not resetting correctly when creating a new game

Fixes to ladder system (Go test on the buildable Watch Tower)

What's Next?

What's next for SurrounDead? That's a big question but below I've got a few features I'm working on for the next major update and I look forward to releasing and showing it off in the future. Furthermore, my plan is to have these features below out by the end of the year, although I will update as time goes on

Improved grenade throwing

Named / Legendary items

Radiation airport location

Skill system

Bandits

And more

Thank you very much, keep surviving and look forward to the next updates!