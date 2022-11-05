Patch 1.2.0 - Hardship - Locations, difficulty and items

CONTENT / FEATURES:
- Map expansion; the area around Lawrence Creek has opened up, with a new town, to a prison and an area below
- Permadeath mode; see how long you can survive in the apocalypse, death means death
- Difficulty settings; with this update comes these first settings the player can change before and while in game, it's up to you. More settings will be added via player feedback
What can be changed?
This list is not final and more options can be added as development goes on! For example, AI spawn multiplier, adjust how much AI spawn, as well I will be looking at breaking some parts up like adjusting speed for each variant of zombie for example
Difficulty Modes/Default Options
-
Permadeath
-
Peaceful
-
Standard
-
Hardened
-
Nightmare
General
- Allow Difficulty Changes While In-Game?
- XP Multiplier
- Airdrops Enabled?
AI
- Zombie Damage Multiplier
- Zombie Speed Multiplier
Loot / Environment
- Container Refill Enabled?
- Loot Multiplier
Player
- Hunger Depletion Multiplier
- Thirst Depletion Multiplier
- Invincibility
Vehicles
-
Fuel Depletion Multiplier
-
Damage Depletion Multiplier
-
New keycard system; Each bunker has a unique keycard and each can't be used at different locations. For example FOB Bravo Keycard can only be used at FOB Bravo. The All Access Keycard will still have access to all bunkers.
-
Adjustments to inventory slots to adjust for backpacks in backpacks. Backpack slots and various other items have been made larger in game, this is to counter backpack in backpack, but as well keep it so people can carry around large amounts of loot with the correct equipment.
-
Player can now carry 2 primary firearms (Carry an assault rifle and sniper rifle at the same time and easily switch between both)
- Grenade tool system added (Frags and Molotov cocktails available)
- New radio added that can be found around the world, see what lore it has to say
- The large/boss zombies now have a visible health bar, this can be disabled in gameplay settings
- Weapon malfunction/jamming, sometimes firearms won't fire their round due to the quality of the firearm (This only happens on 'Damaged' firearms and will use the round due to it being damaged)
- Getting behind an enemy with a melee weapon and attacking them now has 2.5x damage
- New helicopter random event, look for the smoke
New items:
- FOB Bravo Keycard
- Private Bunker Keycard
- Creek Prison Keycard
- Frag Grenade
- Molotov Cocktail
- 50 Cal Rounds
- Heavy Scope
- PU Scope
- Spiked Baseball Bat
- Tactical Shovel
- Barrett 50 Cal (Spawns on zombie boss)
- Barrett 50 Cal Mag
- MP5
- MP5 Mag
- MP5 Drum Mag
- ACR
- ACR Mag
- SV98
- SV98 Mag
- AK12
- P90
- P90 Mag
- Mosin Nagant
- Mosin Clip
- M249
- M249 Drum
- CR308
- CR308 Mag
- Deagle
- Deagle Mag
- FNFal
- FNFal Mag
- L85A3
- Saiga
- Saiga Mag
- Scarf
- Shemagh - New Type
- Face Mask
- Tactical Helmet - New Type
- Eye Patch
- Ear Defenders
- Sling Backpack
- Hunting Backpack - New Type
- Hiking Backpack
- Dry Bag
- Large Coyote Backpack
- Cap
- Welders Mask
- Glasses - New Type
- Protective Eyewear
- Construction Helmet
- Football Helmet
- Watch Tower
Damaged Items
-
In the first pass of this system, these items will look different to their standard counterparts, as well as having worse stats
-
This system will continue to be worked on and expanded from community feedback
-
Damaged Sling Backpack
-
Damaged Survival Backpack
-
Damaged Coyote Backpack
-
Damaged Hiking Backpack
-
Damaged Dry Bag
-
Damaged Large Coyote Backpack
-
Damaged M4
-
Damaged AKM
-
Damaged Vector
-
Damaged ACR
-
Damaged Benelli M4
-
Damaged M9
-
Damaged M249
-
Damaged R700
-
Damaged P90
-
Damaged SV98
-
Damaged Sledgehammer
-
Damaged Hunting Hatchet
-
Damaged Fireman's Axe
-
Damaged Riot Helmet
-
Damaged Tactical Helmet
CHANGES:
- Underground areas will be much darker, go with caution
- Improvements and changes to night vision shader
- SMGs are no longer classed as sidearms
- Dark machete, delay between swings shortened
- Objects that produce explosions now have minimum and maximum damage outputs that will be displayed to the player
- Adjustments to UI when hovering cursor over an item
- Removed weapon ironsights, they took up a slot and did nothing
- Adjustments to vehicle wheel radius and vehicle hitboxes
- Change to how vehicles take damage when colliding with an object
- Changes to first person mode, for future improvements
- Changed airdrop zone location
- Reduced radius on airdrop explosion sound
- You can now store attachments in the gun locker
- Adjustments to walls blocking shooting system
- Adjustments to spawning methods
- Improvements to ladder system (Will start to place ladders around the map)
- Shooting range now has an area that spawns AI
- Changes to how game handles exiting the game, will hopefully solve issue of relogging and it causing more AI to spawn
- Wire Cutters now have a use
- Adjustments to spawn chances of random events (Reduced)
- Adjustments to XP, this will tie in when skill system is released
BUG FIXES:
- Explosions now produce noise correctly
- Fixes to explosions and how they work
- Fixes to getting out of vehicles
- Fix to random events spawning AI even if the event was not meant to spawn
- Possible fix for weird issues with wheels on vehicles
- Fix to XP not resetting correctly when creating a new game
- Fixes to ladder system (Go test on the buildable Watch Tower)
What's Next?
-
What's next for SurrounDead? That's a big question but below I've got a few features I'm working on for the next major update and I look forward to releasing and showing it off in the future. Furthermore, my plan is to have these features below out by the end of the year, although I will update as time goes on
-
Improved grenade throwing
-
Named / Legendary items
-
Radiation airport location
-
Skill system
-
Bandits
-
And more
Thank you very much, keep surviving and look forward to the next updates!
Changed files in this update