Sunrise is a free story addon, with new gameplay and incredible mechanics!

Sunrise - free DLC:

• 11 new unique levels

• 10 new leaderboards

• 2 new cutscenes

• 1 new achievement

• New, unusual gameplay

• Enchanting impressions

• True Director's Ending

• ABSOLUTELY 100% FREE!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176840/TitTok_3_Sunrise/

Soundtrack:

▪ Added 3 new tracks from the Sunrise DLC for free;

▪ One bonus track has been left - it has been replaced in the game and is no longer used;

▪ The soundtrack design has been redesigned.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2011970/TitTok_3_Soundtrack/

Improvements to the main game:

▪ Rebalanced difficulty at levels: 30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39;

▪ Redesign at levels: 30, 35, 39;

▪ Sound and effects correction at level 24;

▪ The selector has improved the display of levels 41-50;

▪ Redesigned the save system for those who completed the game before the release of the free Sunrise DLC;

▪ Improved interaction with gamepads;

▪ Technical fixes and improvements aimed at improving stability and performance;

Many other minor changes and fixes:

In order not to overload the news, I will not describe minor technical and imperceptible changes to the eye. But a lot of work has been done these days. Many thanks to all those who report bugs and problems! Thank you, dear players, thanks to you the game is getting better!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2003220/TitTok_3/

Write about bugs and errors on the forum, I will fix everything: Forum

A live support chat with the developer is also available: Support