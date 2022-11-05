Maybe a controversial update, Creatures that die by drowning will provide very little in the way of XP and food, They will also de-spawn quickly. If you kill the creature then it will hang around for at least a day. Loot from fire demons that drown still last the same length of time.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 5 November 2022
Update 5th November 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
