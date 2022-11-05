 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlocks Entanglement update for 5 November 2022

Update 5th November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9877070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maybe a controversial update, Creatures that die by drowning will provide very little in the way of XP and food, They will also de-spawn quickly. If you kill the creature then it will hang around for at least a day. Loot from fire demons that drown still last the same length of time.

Changed files in this update

Warlocks Entanglement Content Depot 1755111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link