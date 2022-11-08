Easy Game Creator is finally here!

Easy Game Creator is a derivation of 001 Game Creator which allows anyone with a mouse and keyboard to easily create a video game to share with friends and family in minutes. Turn your friends or family into the main characters in their own video game! Simply share your game and instantly enjoy playing it on any computer, phone, or tablet.

Early Access & our future plans

We are launching Easy Game Creator under early access in order to get a better understanding of which customization options we need to prioritize first, as current customization options are fairly limited.

Once we have a more solid idea of what direction our software is headed according to people's feedback, we'll bring more themes to cover other holidays and occasions such as weddings or Halloween, implement even more gameplays of various basic genres like puzzle, action, rpg, etc...and add tons more scenes and backdrops for existing themes and new themes to ensure you aren't limited when creating your story!

User feedback

The development of this software will heavily depend on our community's wants. We urge everyone to send us their suggestions through the Steam Forums, or this contact form from Easy Game Creator's website.

We would love to hear about the themes, gameplay and anything else that's important to you. Feel free to include written ideas, screenshots or even gameplay prototypes! We greatly appreciate any and all feedback you have.

What if I'm more serious about game development?

If you're looking for something more and want a game development software that's more powerful and flexible than this, then check out 001 Game Creator. As mentioned above, Easy Game Creator is a derivation of an already existing game creation tool of ours called 001 Game Creator.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/347400/001_Game_Creator/

You have our gratitude!

Lastly, we would like to extend our big, BIG thanks to everyone who has supported us up until this point in the development of this software, as well as those who will help by participating in this early access! We are very thankful to you, and hope you get to make some amazing and unforgettable memories with your friends and family using Easy Game Creator!

For those who have been following us throughout the years, this isn't the secret upcoming project we've talked about. Our Patrons will be getting involved with that project soon, so if you wish to be included in sneak-peaks and early-access please consider supporting us on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/softweir