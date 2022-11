Share · View all patches · Build 9877017 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Architects!

Patch 0.1.1 is here! Do you wanna know what changed?

v0.1.1 full changelog:

fixed achievements

(part of them will be unlocked automatically and some of them should be achieved again)

added missing sounds of combat and UI

added a feedback button in the main menu

added a new welcome screen

Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.