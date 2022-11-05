Hi there and sorry for waiting. For now, I planning to launch updates every 2nd week until it will be enough good to leave for a while(until I got the idea for some major updates).

In this update, there is another AI improvement where building civilian buildings and training workers, the last segment is building a defence, after that, I gonna focus on adding sorcerers and multiplayer.

Also, because the level of AI aggression is high, I planning to change a bit the game economy to avoid the fast building of the base, for example, where currently some structure cost is 25 food, will be 75.

Here are some examples of how the AI base now looks like:





= V 1.0.3 =

AI:

Removed: limitation of the number of barracks;

Fixed: searching for building locations;

Added: searching for a building location takes into account only the type of terrain on which the character can move;

Improved: Depending on the level of the AI player, additional resources are awarded each turn, but not the unit limit;

Added: When AI is unable to feed its minions:

-- does not produce troops or build more barracks;

-- builds resource generators;

Added: production of civilian units in the amount equal to the AI level;

Others:

Terrain icons in the map editor have been enlarged;

An intro has been added;

Map: