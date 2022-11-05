Pixelmancer Update 0.49 - Rain Effects On Tier 2

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.49!

Enemies are now aggroed when below max health

Anima can now pick up soulstones (Soulstones are on the lowest priorities for Anima)

Added a dedicated layer order system (This a new system to prioritise the order of sprites to appear, for example Pet and Player graves will always be displayed on top of enemy graves, your aim cursor will always appear on top etc)

Added rain effect to Tier 2 world (Dark Forest)

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I've been wanting to add some sort of rain effect to Dark Forest as that was my initial vision for the world, however I didn't know how I should've implemented such a system without being heavy on the performance and to look decent but thankfully I recently learned how to make a particle system and then remembered maybe I could use this to make the rain effect without tanking performance as I originally envisioned