 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixelmancer update for 5 November 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.49 - Rain Effects On Tier 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9876788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.49!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Enemies are now aggroed when below max health
  • Anima can now pick up soulstones (Soulstones are on the lowest priorities for Anima)
  • Added a dedicated layer order system (This a new system to prioritise the order of sprites to appear, for example Pet and Player graves will always be displayed on top of enemy graves, your aim cursor will always appear on top etc)
  • Added rain effect to Tier 2 world (Dark Forest)
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

I've been wanting to add some sort of rain effect to Dark Forest as that was my initial vision for the world, however I didn't know how I should've implemented such a system without being heavy on the performance and to look decent but thankfully I recently learned how to make a particle system and then remembered maybe I could use this to make the rain effect without tanking performance as I originally envisioned

Changed files in this update

Depot 2133441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link