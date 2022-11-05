 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 5 November 2022

Added Mac Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 9876773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well well well! If it isn't MacOS support that was just added to Cliff & Field!
Enjoy playing all you Apple owners out there!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1510072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link