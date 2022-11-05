Well well well! If it isn't MacOS support that was just added to Cliff & Field!
Enjoy playing all you Apple owners out there!
Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 5 November 2022
Added Mac Support!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Well well well! If it isn't MacOS support that was just added to Cliff & Field!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update