 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Crazy Chickens update for 5 November 2022

Minor fixes 11/5/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9876748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that prevented seeing the use button on temporary levers
-It was not possible to get a coin in the temple area
-Removed the start logo

Changed files in this update

Depot 2180831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link