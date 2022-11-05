-Fixed a bug that prevented seeing the use button on temporary levers
-It was not possible to get a coin in the temple area
-Removed the start logo
Super Crazy Chickens update for 5 November 2022
Minor fixes 11/5/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
