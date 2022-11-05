 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 5 November 2022

Update, Version 20221105

Share · View all patches · Build 9876720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content############
[Faith]New Center-of-Belief: Hinduism (+5% Emotional Damage Resistance. I need to study more on its real-life beliefs.)
[Faith]New Center-of-Belief: Shinto (+3 Binding Level. I know some may think it shall be a war-like belief. But, that is not true. So, we get pokemon instead.)
[Faith]New Center-of-Belief: Lucifer (+10% Dark Skill Effects. -5% Light Skill Effects. See below to find the unlock condition.)
[Faith]All Abrahamic Center-of-Beliefs now get +50% devotion from pray.
[Special Attribution]Shortened the text of several special attributions.
[Special Attribution]Added a new special attribution that modifies the Critical Rate.
[Special Attribution]Added a new special attribution that modifies the amount of devotion from pray.
[Skill]Skill menu now lists "pray" in the active life skill category.
[Deal With the Devil]You can now ask Mephisto about Lucifer to unlock the Center-of-Belief of Lucifer.
##########WIKI###############
New wiki page of faith: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Faith
##########DEBUG#############
[Special Attribution]Fixed a bug that in an edge case the elemental effect modifier may cause a damage spell to become a healing spell or vice versa.
简体中文
##########Content############
【信仰】新信仰核心：印度教（+5%情感伤害抗性。对这个宗教，还需要进一步的研究。）
【信仰】新信仰核心：神道教 （+3封印等级。我知道有些人觉得这应该是一个战斗为主的信仰。但是，这貌似是一种误解。所以，我还是设定成抓宠物的好了。）
【信仰】新信仰核心：路西法 （+10%暗属性技能效果 -5%光属性技能效果。解锁方法请参照下方。）
【信仰】所有亚伯拉罕信仰核心现在+50%的从祈祷中获得的虔诚。
【特殊属性】缩短了部分特殊属性的描述文字。
【特殊属性】加入了一个新的影响致命一击率的特殊属性。
【特殊属性】加入了一个新的特殊属性可以影响祈祷获得的虔诚值的百分比。
【技能】技能菜单现在会把祈祷列入主动生活技能的目录中。
【恶魔交易】你现在可以向梅菲斯特询问关于路西法的事情从而解锁路西法的信仰核心。
##########WIKI###############
新的关于信仰的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Faith
##########DEBUG#############
【特殊属性】修正了一个元素效果调整器可能在极端情况下让一个伤害技能反转成治疗技能（或反之亦然）的情况。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link