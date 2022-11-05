Softlock FIxed

Just a quick update to announce an emergency patch to fix a mission softlock on the second to last level where the final door wouldn't unlock.
I've also fixed a couple of other issues as I've been working on the 1.1 build:
- Fixed some door misalignment on some levels
- Fixed issue with the first level not letting you shoot through open doors
- Fixed problems with aim mode when sprinting
- Fixed the issue with weapon hiding at wall even when facing away from it
- Improved horizontal aiming sensitivity
- Added collision back to boat stairs on level 2
Thanks to everyone here for reporting these bugs!
Changed files in this update