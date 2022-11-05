 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 5 November 2022

Softlock FIxed

Operation: Pinkeye update for 5 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick update to announce an emergency patch to fix a mission softlock on the second to last level where the final door wouldn't unlock.

I've also fixed a couple of other issues as I've been working on the 1.1 build:

  • Fixed some door misalignment on some levels
  • Fixed issue with the first level not letting you shoot through open doors
  • Fixed problems with aim mode when sprinting
  • Fixed the issue with weapon hiding at wall even when facing away from it
  • Improved horizontal aiming sensitivity
  • Added collision back to boat stairs on level 2

Thanks to everyone here for reporting these bugs!

