Softlock FIxed

Just a quick update to announce an emergency patch to fix a mission softlock on the second to last level where the final door wouldn't unlock.

I've also fixed a couple of other issues as I've been working on the 1.1 build:

Fixed some door misalignment on some levels

Fixed issue with the first level not letting you shoot through open doors

Fixed problems with aim mode when sprinting

Fixed the issue with weapon hiding at wall even when facing away from it

Improved horizontal aiming sensitivity

Added collision back to boat stairs on level 2

Thanks to everyone here for reporting these bugs!