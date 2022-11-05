Patch 1.301

Hello there!
I had received a few reports highlighting some of the issues with Galaxy, the new achievements etc. Due to this I investigated it and found a couple of bugs that have been patched with this small update:
- Galaxy stats are all being tracked properly now (eg. tileclicks, games played, etc.)
- New achievement should trigger now when you complete the puzzle in Galaxy
- Galaxy victories are being saved properly now
- Visual orientation bug with the 3D flag has been fixed
Yes that's it, just a couple of things, but I wouldn't have found it with the feedback, so thank you all!
Changed files in this update