Patch 1.301

Hello there!

I had received a few reports highlighting some of the issues with Galaxy, the new achievements etc. Due to this I investigated it and found a couple of bugs that have been patched with this small update:

Galaxy stats are all being tracked properly now (eg. tileclicks, games played, etc.)

New achievement should trigger now when you complete the puzzle in Galaxy

Galaxy victories are being saved properly now

Visual orientation bug with the 3D flag has been fixed

Yes that's it, just a couple of things, but I wouldn't have found it with the feedback, so thank you all!