RTX Sweeper update for 5 November 2022

Patch 1.301

Patch 1.301

Share · View all patches · Build 9876677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

I had received a few reports highlighting some of the issues with Galaxy, the new achievements etc. Due to this I investigated it and found a couple of bugs that have been patched with this small update:

  • Galaxy stats are all being tracked properly now (eg. tileclicks, games played, etc.)
  • New achievement should trigger now when you complete the puzzle in Galaxy
  • Galaxy victories are being saved properly now
  • Visual orientation bug with the 3D flag has been fixed

Yes that's it, just a couple of things, but I wouldn't have found it with the feedback, so thank you all!

