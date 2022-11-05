v1.9.9 update

-
New Feature: Deep Space
(Now game is endless like space's itself, we can keep exploring through deep space after reached to last sector.)
-
New Feature: J-Drive
(With this new travel method you can jump through dimension to dimension but this travel method contains high risks.)
-
5 New Deep Space Objects
(More entities and now we see where Enigmatic Entity came from)
-
1 New Boss
(Another mystic creature which is highly dangerous)
- Travel effects have been visually improved
- New achievements
- Some bug fixes
Note: This is the first major update since first release that means It contains some big changes and because of that some bugs may appear (I hope won't :)). Please report if you face any.
Thank you for playing AsteroIdle and have a nice weekend.
