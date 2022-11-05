 Skip to content

AsteroIdle update for 5 November 2022

v1.9.9 update

Build 9876671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Deep Space

(Now game is endless like space's itself, we can keep exploring through deep space after reached to last sector.)

  • New Feature: J-Drive

(With this new travel method you can jump through dimension to dimension but this travel method contains high risks.)

  • 5 New Deep Space Objects

(More entities and now we see where Enigmatic Entity came from)

  • 1 New Boss

(Another mystic creature which is highly dangerous)

  • Travel effects have been visually improved
  • New achievements
  • Some bug fixes

Note: This is the first major update since first release that means It contains some big changes and because of that some bugs may appear (I hope won't :)). Please report if you face any.

Thank you for playing AsteroIdle and have a nice weekend.

