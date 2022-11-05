 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 5 November 2022

Xmas is coming

Word Attack update for 5 November 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some more seasonal slanting to the words the computer personalities play. Halloween will no longer be on their minds, with thoughts now turning more and more towards Christmas.
These are ongoing changes and include a couple of small updates to the Halloween settings (for next year). The mechanism is also still under review, so may change in later development cycles.

Changed files in this update

