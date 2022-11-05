Added some more seasonal slanting to the words the computer personalities play. Halloween will no longer be on their minds, with thoughts now turning more and more towards Christmas.
These are ongoing changes and include a couple of small updates to the Halloween settings (for next year). The mechanism is also still under review, so may change in later development cycles.
Word Attack update for 5 November 2022
Xmas is coming
