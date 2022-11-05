Patch 1.6.4.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.6.4.1 is now live!

A new hotfix just went live. It fixes several bugs that caused game crashes and makes some minor changes to the UI. You can see all changes down below.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

Artwork save button can no longer be clicked, when no changes exist

Now showing notification when artwork has been saved

Changed style of Guess & Rate pop-ups

Bugfixes