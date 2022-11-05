 Skip to content

Scribble It! update for 5 November 2022

Patch 1.6.4.1 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9876589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.6.4.1 is now live!

A new hotfix just went live. It fixes several bugs that caused game crashes and makes some minor changes to the UI. You can see all changes down below.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Patch Notes

  • Artwork save button can no longer be clicked, when no changes exist
  • Now showing notification when artwork has been saved
  • Changed style of Guess & Rate pop-ups

Bugfixes

  • Fixed age recommendation for official word packages
  • Fixed save artwork hotkey doesn't work
  • Fixed social interactions button can't be toggled
  • Fixed crash when clicking on invalid player profile
  • Fixed crash when game mode is not yet known in loading screen
  • Fixed crash when player joins running match
  • Fixed crash when updating guess hint
  • Fixed crash when opening dialog after leaving match
  • Fixed rare crash when sending chat message

