Patch notes for Version 1.37

With this patch, we are releasing the promised overhaul of the AI and integrate new resident tasks in Empires and Tribes.

The AI now recruits its combat units from the population just like the player. The size of the AI's armies are thus directly dependent on the number of free workers and thus the size of the city. To support larger armies, the AI now continues to expand its city and, depending on its diplomatic status with other cities and its own progress, prioritizes the construction of residential buildings and marketplaces to varying degrees in order to expand its city. This results in a realistic attack and defense behavior that is adapted to the player's speed. The AI in the highest difficulty level - the Earl Rothenstein - continues to present even experienced players with a challenge that should not be underestimated. Furthermore, we have replaced the tasks of the inhabitants. More varied tasks such as fighting a disease or crafting items now promise far more valuable rewards such as armor pieces or higher-quality tools.

Your Empires and Tribes Team

Version 1.37

ENGINE

Unit recruitment of the AI revised

City expansion of the AI reworked

The AI now also builds a castle as fast as possible when it declares war on another AI or gets war declared by it

Added running and training animation for AI inhabitants

The AI now builds additional marketplaces to expand cities

When building walls, towers and gates, the builders no longer run in circles at the construction site, but use the work animation instead

When a construction site is located to the left of the town hall, construction workers now take the direct path to pick up resources at the town hall and no longer walk to the waypoint directly in front of the town hall entrance

The main town hall can now no longer be destroyed

The player can now sleep during the day when he is exhausted

Terrain textures revised

Grass distribution in the dry biomes revised

Residents' quest system revised: Dweller quests are now more varied and difficult and involve multiple NPC's. In turn, the rewards are more valuable.

Added new quest items: poisoned well water, community book and tunic.

Fixed a bug that could cause builders to run in circles in front of their houses when building walls, towers and gates

Fixed bug in AI castle building that could lead to wrong placement of towers and walls

Fixed a bug in AI castle building that could cause the AI's build orders to stop when repairing a castle after an attack

Fixed a bug in AI castle building that could cause the AI to try to repair its castle several times

Fixed a bug that could cause the AI to build the castle inside the monastery

Fixed a bug that, after loading, could cause the AI to train multiple soldiers at once

Fixed a bug that, after loading, caused the AI to commission new armies even though not all of the old armies had been fully recruited yet

Fixed a bug that, after loading, could cause the AI not to increase its armies further

Fixed a bug that in rare cases could cause a crash after loading when the AI attacked the enemy

Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash in rare cases due to a faulty build command from the AI

Fixed a bug that could lead to lag due to incorrect resource management by the AI

Fixed a bug that could lead to a performance crash in the lategame due to excess generated items in the bakery of the AI

Fixed a bug that could cause the quest signs to remain displayed above the inhabitants even though the task was already completed

Fixed a bug that could cause the wrong progress of the construction site to be displayed in the left mini-panel

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to move while sleeping

Fixed a bug that could cause the water carriers to sit below the chairs at the fountain

Fixed a bug that could cause the player not to be able to talk to the water carriers after loading them