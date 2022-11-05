Patch notes for Version 1.37

With this patch, we are releasing the promised overhaul of the AI and integrate new resident tasks in Empires and Tribes.
The AI now recruits its combat units from the population just like the player. The size of the AI's armies are thus directly dependent on the number of free workers and thus the size of the city. To support larger armies, the AI now continues to expand its city and, depending on its diplomatic status with other cities and its own progress, prioritizes the construction of residential buildings and marketplaces to varying degrees in order to expand its city. This results in a realistic attack and defense behavior that is adapted to the player's speed. The AI in the highest difficulty level - the Earl Rothenstein - continues to present even experienced players with a challenge that should not be underestimated. Furthermore, we have replaced the tasks of the inhabitants. More varied tasks such as fighting a disease or crafting items now promise far more valuable rewards such as armor pieces or higher-quality tools.
Your Empires and Tribes Team
Version 1.37
ENGINE
-
Unit recruitment of the AI revised
-
City expansion of the AI reworked
-
The AI now also builds a castle as fast as possible when it declares war on another AI or gets war declared by it
-
Added running and training animation for AI inhabitants
-
The AI now builds additional marketplaces to expand cities
-
When building walls, towers and gates, the builders no longer run in circles at the construction site, but use the work animation instead
-
When a construction site is located to the left of the town hall, construction workers now take the direct path to pick up resources at the town hall and no longer walk to the waypoint directly in front of the town hall entrance
-
The main town hall can now no longer be destroyed
-
The player can now sleep during the day when he is exhausted
-
Terrain textures revised
-
Grass distribution in the dry biomes revised
-
Residents' quest system revised: Dweller quests are now more varied and difficult and involve multiple NPC's. In turn, the rewards are more valuable.
-
Added new quest items: poisoned well water, community book and tunic.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause builders to run in circles in front of their houses when building walls, towers and gates
-
Fixed bug in AI castle building that could lead to wrong placement of towers and walls
-
Fixed a bug in AI castle building that could cause the AI's build orders to stop when repairing a castle after an attack
-
Fixed a bug in AI castle building that could cause the AI to try to repair its castle several times
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the AI to build the castle inside the monastery
-
Fixed a bug that, after loading, could cause the AI to train multiple soldiers at once
-
Fixed a bug that, after loading, caused the AI to commission new armies even though not all of the old armies had been fully recruited yet
-
Fixed a bug that, after loading, could cause the AI not to increase its armies further
-
Fixed a bug that in rare cases could cause a crash after loading when the AI attacked the enemy
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash in rare cases due to a faulty build command from the AI
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to lag due to incorrect resource management by the AI
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to a performance crash in the lategame due to excess generated items in the bakery of the AI
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the quest signs to remain displayed above the inhabitants even though the task was already completed
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the wrong progress of the construction site to be displayed in the left mini-panel
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the player to move while sleeping
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the water carriers to sit below the chairs at the fountain
-
Fixed a bug that could cause the player not to be able to talk to the water carriers after loading them
-
Fixed a bug that could lead to deletion of the data of the noble title and the state servants if the player had employed city guards and other state servants
UI
-
Added tooltip about food production
-
Added tooltip explaining the automatic division of workers by interests
-
Added tooltip showing the missing resources of building sites in the building menus
-
Added text in the overview menu showing the time until the next city council meeting and the next court case
-
Added button to go directly to the recruitment menu from the castle building menu
-
The cursor is now highlighted when selecting the demolition tool
-
Added icon to indicate in the buttons during communication with NPC's whether it is a question about a court case or a quest
-
The panel of the monastery now indicates that only 2 of the 3 available extensions can be built
-
Fixed a bug that caused the wrong interests of the resident to be displayed during communication if the resident had a quest
-
Fixed a bug that caused the cost to upgrade the farm to be calculated incorrectly when using the building menu
