Patchnotes Release 1.3.0

Some bigger changes come with this update.
Features
- Add hardmode option with increased stats, damage and reduced cooldowns for bosses
- Add permadeath option for a new game
- Add hardmode and permadeath to leaderboard overview
You can reach the hardmode either via the leaderboard for boss retries or in the main menu for a new game.
Permadeath is only available for a new game, though.
Changes/Improvements
- Increase cooldown (15->30) + mana cost (10->25) for Magic LaserBeam
- Auto equip tree branch in graveyard melee tutorial on pickup
- Make blacksmith outcome slot unavailable unless a recipe was crafted
- Make inventory menu closeable with inventory shortcut (I button) # only outside the tutorial
- Reduce stun duration of Ducks SqueakAttack (3->1s)
- Improve MagicLandMine handling
Bugfixes
- Avoid moving vendor potions to hotbar directly
- Avoid losing vendor potions during drag and drop
- Fix damage calculation of Ducks picking attack
- Fix wrong damage calculation for MagicLandMine
Give the LandMine a try, its much more worth it than before. Bada boom!
Good luck and have fun, fellows!
Changed files in this update