Alphabetical Order update for 5 November 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bigger changes come with this update.

Features

  • Add hardmode option with increased stats, damage and reduced cooldowns for bosses
  • Add permadeath option for a new game
  • Add hardmode and permadeath to leaderboard overview

You can reach the hardmode either via the leaderboard for boss retries or in the main menu for a new game.
Permadeath is only available for a new game, though.

Changes/Improvements

  • Increase cooldown (15->30) + mana cost (10->25) for Magic LaserBeam
  • Auto equip tree branch in graveyard melee tutorial on pickup
  • Make blacksmith outcome slot unavailable unless a recipe was crafted
  • Make inventory menu closeable with inventory shortcut (I button) # only outside the tutorial
  • Reduce stun duration of Ducks SqueakAttack (3->1s)
  • Improve MagicLandMine handling

Bugfixes

  • Avoid moving vendor potions to hotbar directly
  • Avoid losing vendor potions during drag and drop
  • Fix damage calculation of Ducks picking attack
  • Fix wrong damage calculation for MagicLandMine

Give the LandMine a try, its much more worth it than before. Bada boom!

Good luck and have fun, fellows!

Changed files in this update

Alphabetical Order Content Depot 1737601
