Patchnotes Release 1.3.0

Some bigger changes come with this update.

Features

Add hardmode option with increased stats, damage and reduced cooldowns for bosses

Add permadeath option for a new game

Add hardmode and permadeath to leaderboard overview

You can reach the hardmode either via the leaderboard for boss retries or in the main menu for a new game.

Permadeath is only available for a new game, though.

Changes/Improvements

Increase cooldown (15->30) + mana cost (10->25) for Magic LaserBeam

Auto equip tree branch in graveyard melee tutorial on pickup

Make blacksmith outcome slot unavailable unless a recipe was crafted

Make inventory menu closeable with inventory shortcut (I button) # only outside the tutorial

Reduce stun duration of Ducks SqueakAttack (3->1s)

Improve MagicLandMine handling

Bugfixes

Avoid moving vendor potions to hotbar directly

Avoid losing vendor potions during drag and drop

Fix damage calculation of Ducks picking attack

Fix wrong damage calculation for MagicLandMine

Give the LandMine a try, its much more worth it than before. Bada boom!

Good luck and have fun, fellows!