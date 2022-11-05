 Skip to content

Rhythm Stones update for 5 November 2022

[November 05, 2022] A Dance Of Fire And Ice Collab Added!

[November 05, 2022] · Last edited by Wendy

  1. A collaboration stage with A Dance Of Fire And Ice has been added!
    Play A Dance Of Fire And Ice's Butterfly Planet in Rhythm Stones.

  2. You can now change the rhythm monster frequency in settings.
    If you have trouble with rhythm monsters, try setting the rhythm monster frequency to very low.

  3. Extra heart frequency has been doubled.

  4. Some stages have been modified to have non-random charts.
    These stages are marked with a fixed chart icon on the stage selection screen.

  5. Easy stages are marked as "Easy".
    (Acoustic and piano genres are mostly easy)

