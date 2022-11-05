 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CLASHBOWL update for 5 November 2022

NEW: Multiplayer Beta Version Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 9876263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear,

We started working on the multiplayer feature on our game.

It's still in BETA version, so please be kind with us.

Feedback is welcomed!

Thank you,
Eduard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link