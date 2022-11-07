 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 7 November 2022

Patch 2 to the October update (Nov 7)

Patch 2 to the October update (Nov 7)

Build 9876262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2 to the October update is Live.

We fixed VPN connectivity issues and the bug when the player had an empty pre-battle screen with no operatives on it.

