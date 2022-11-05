Grand Continuum Events and Act 4 open beta!

Version 0.55509206

🎯 [Grand Continuum Events] Grand Continuum Events have now been added to the game. These events are available in Continuum XL.

🎯 [Sound effects] It is now possible to toggle enemy death sounds (default:on). This setting is located in the Audio section of the main menu options.

🎯 [Balance] Reduced the aggro modifier of enemy summons.

🎯 [Balance] The damage of the background fire trap has been reduced by 50%.

🎯 [Misc] Set items affixes are no longer removed when fragments that reroll item properties are used.

🎯 [Misc] The Act 4 test branch has been unlocked for anyone to try. To play the open beta, do the following:

Right-click the Nienix icon in your Steam library

Click "Properties"

Click "BETAS"

Select "beta - Test branch"

Have fun playing!

Before you enable the Act 4 test build, make sure to backup your save game folder (<NienixRoot>/Data/Save/). When you have passed level 40 with a character, the corresponding save wont be applicable to the regular build anymore.

The Act 4 test branch contains the following updates:

You can explore Act 4. This act includes 60 new enemies and four campaign bosses.

You can level up to 60.

You can unlock (and complete) the Continuum XL mode, which contains various changes to the core game experience.

As a bonus, a completely new game mode called "Fleet Commander" is included. This mode lets you battle an AI or friend in an RTS-like auto-battler. I'm unsure if this game mode will make it into the final release. Please let me know what you think!

When you begin playing the Act 4 build, the Continuum Mode will be locked. Don't panic: all your progress, unlocked waypoints and such are still there. However, you need to finish Act 4 first. At that point, Continuum Mode will be unlocked and your progress during Continuum Mode made available.

To enter Act 4, complete the final mission in Act 3.