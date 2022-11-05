Early Access Transition

Hello dear pervs,

With todays update we would like to announce the completion of Perfect Date and transition out of Early Access.

First of all, we would like to thank you for your support over the development of this game. Without it, most likely, we would not be able to develop games like this.

That said, let's talk about todays update and the overall status of the game.

Today's update brings over 350 renders and over 30 animations.

We have completed the story, with 3 endings. To reach them, you need to complete all the previous dates and make sure you have over 60 points with each of the main characters.

Overall, the game consists of over 1300 renders, over 50 animations, voice acting, and lots and lots of sex!

As for the studio's future, we plan that in the next few weeks to complete Make her Cum, and release another 2 games in the coming months: 1 will be a full 3D game again and the other will be a hybrid 3D and 2D ( the sex scenes will be 2D) based on the Viking lore.