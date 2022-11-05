V0.302036 Release - Fixes for the Adventure + Update

V0.302036 has been released, addressing a few issues that came up over the last couple of days as well as making some mainly visual changes to the Hungry Spider level.
Patch notes below:
Additions
- The Hungry Spider level now uses the new rotting log tile set
- Enjoy the Hungry Spider event for longer - now until Nov 10th!
- A few extra pillars for cover and lighting near spawn on Hungry Spider
- Queens now have a gentle spotlight on them
Fixes
- Fixed invisible cricket issues in Adventure
- Fixed a visual error in 1.2
- Tweaked rotting log materials
- Removed any possibility for unfinished landmarks to spawn in freeplay
- Notification given in the tutorial will always appear regardless of settings
