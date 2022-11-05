V0.302036 Release - Fixes for the Adventure + Update

V0.302036 has been released, addressing a few issues that came up over the last couple of days as well as making some mainly visual changes to the Hungry Spider level.

Patch notes below:

Additions

The Hungry Spider level now uses the new rotting log tile set

Enjoy the Hungry Spider event for longer - now until Nov 10th!

A few extra pillars for cover and lighting near spawn on Hungry Spider

Queens now have a gentle spotlight on them

Fixes