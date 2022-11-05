 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empires of the Undergrowth update for 5 November 2022

V0.302036 Release - Fixes for the Adventure + Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9876038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.302036 has been released, addressing a few issues that came up over the last couple of days as well as making some mainly visual changes to the Hungry Spider level.

Patch notes below:

Additions

  • The Hungry Spider level now uses the new rotting log tile set
  • Enjoy the Hungry Spider event for longer - now until Nov 10th!
  • A few extra pillars for cover and lighting near spawn on Hungry Spider
  • Queens now have a gentle spotlight on them

Fixes

  • Fixed invisible cricket issues in Adventure
  • Fixed a visual error in 1.2
  • Tweaked rotting log materials
  • Removed any possibility for unfinished landmarks to spawn in freeplay
  • Notification given in the tutorial will always appear regardless of settings

Changed files in this update

Empires of the Undergrowth Content Depot 463531
  • Loading history…
Empires of the Undergrowth Depot Win32 Depot 463532
  • Loading history…
Empires of the Undergrowth Depot Osx Depot 463533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link