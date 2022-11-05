Seems like some minions want to rebel, but the amazing Necroboy will set them straight!
More sneaky bugs
-Fixes minions not entering certain platforms on levels 2 and 27
NecroBoy : Path to Evilship update for 5 November 2022
Patch Version 1.02 5/November/2022
