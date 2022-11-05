 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NecroBoy : Path to Evilship update for 5 November 2022

Patch Version 1.02 5/November/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9875718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seems like some minions want to rebel, but the amazing Necroboy will set them straight!
More sneaky bugs
-Fixes minions not entering certain platforms on levels 2 and 27

Changed files in this update

Depot 1628891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link