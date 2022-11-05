New elite unique 2HS weapons and peon mob types introduced!

322: Early Access 0.14.8 - November 5, 2022 2:58 AM EST

• Completed elite unique 2HS weapons.

• Mobs under level 10 now often appear with the new Peon trait which make them about half as powerful as normal. This allows for more battles with higher quantities of mobs in the early game. The idea being to avoid fights with one mob which feel less tactically interesting. You can expect to see some peons at higher levels, but it is more rare as their level increases.

• Due to many low-level mobs being peons, the quantity of mobs per fight has been increased.

• Fixed resist all property on a few unique items.