Share · View all patches · Build 9875541 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! These are the patch notes for the first MP Fix.

BUG FIXES:

-Fixed the last players name displaying as "PlayerName"

-Fixed infinte doll glitch

-Fixed Infinite Doll trap glitch

CHANGES:

-Gave voice chat a WAY longer range

-Centered tutorial hints

-Changed first enrage ambience

-Changed last ambience

-Added subtle rain sounds

-Lowered locked subtitle sound

-Added reviving other player(no ui yet)

More changes to come very soon!