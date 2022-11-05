 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JBMod update for 5 November 2022

Updates for Nov 4 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9875413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Steam API to latest to fix issues with workshop on dedicated servers
  • Map names with the format workshop/<itemid>/<mapname> will be automatically loaded from the workshop
  • Added a helper command "workshop_changelevel" to download content and then change the map

Please note: Servers must be loaded into a map in order to download from workshop. workshop_changelevel will load buildingblocks first if needed, then switch to the desired map.

Your srcds command should be something like "+workshop_changelevel workshop/2865317059/buildingblocks_final" instead of using +map

Once the server is running you can use workshop_changelevel to switch maps without interruptions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158862
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link