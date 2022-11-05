Updates for Nov 4 2022

- Updated Steam API to latest to fix issues with workshop on dedicated servers
- Map names with the format workshop/<itemid>/<mapname> will be automatically loaded from the workshop
- Added a helper command "workshop_changelevel" to download content and then change the map
Please note: Servers must be loaded into a map in order to download from workshop. workshop_changelevel will load buildingblocks first if needed, then switch to the desired map.
Your srcds command should be something like "+workshop_changelevel workshop/2865317059/buildingblocks_final" instead of using +map
Once the server is running you can use workshop_changelevel to switch maps without interruptions.
Changed files in this update