Updates for Nov 4 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9875413 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 05:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Updated Steam API to latest to fix issues with workshop on dedicated servers

Map names with the format workshop/<itemid>/<mapname> will be automatically loaded from the workshop

Added a helper command "workshop_changelevel" to download content and then change the map

Please note: Servers must be loaded into a map in order to download from workshop. workshop_changelevel will load buildingblocks first if needed, then switch to the desired map.

Your srcds command should be something like "+workshop_changelevel workshop/2865317059/buildingblocks_final" instead of using +map

Once the server is running you can use workshop_changelevel to switch maps without interruptions.