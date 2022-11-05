. Improved character movements
. Fixed the problem that monsters cannot fire magic or bullets
. Perfect the display of scene objects
. Fixed the problem displayed during the boss war
. Problems caused by some terrain have been modified
Sandream update for 5 November 2022
Updated 1105
. Improved character movements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update